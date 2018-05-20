Become A Mavs Insider!
x

Register today to receive exclusive ticket offers, insider information and more!


(or press ESC or click the overlay)

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the 2018-19 season as we witness Dennis, Harrison, Dirk and our Top 5 Draft Pick come together in what is sure to be a season to remember.

Join the Mavs Family and become a Mavs Season Ticket Holder Today!

Mark Your Calendars!

WHEN:
Thursday, June 14,
10am-4pm
WHERE:
American Airlines Center (North Entrance) Free Parking in the Lexus Garage
WHAT:
Select your seats in person for your new 2018-19 Season Ticket plan

Click Here to see benefits and options.

*Limit one (1) Nike Swingman Jersey per account. Minimum of $500 purchase. Five (5) accounts will be chosen at random for the Meet & Greet with the 2018 Mavs Draft pick or acquired player. Current Season Ticket Holders who add additional seat(s) and meet the above criteria are eligible to participate in the promotion OR the STH Upgrade Program. For more information on the STH Upgrade Program, click here.

Share this: