What happened to the Dallas Maverick on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets was one of those good riddance to 2020 kind of games.

In their final game of the calendar year 2020, just about everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Mavs as they lost to the Hornets, 118-99, at American Airlines Center to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Things started out rosy for the Mavs as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the outset of the game. After that, the Hornets just kept making basket after basket until they eventually built a 98-67 lead with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavs with 18 points, Jalen Brunson collected 16 points and five rebounds, Maxi Kleber scored 12 and Luka Doncic finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Lamelo Ball paced the Hornets with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 boards, Terry Rozier picked up 18 points and five rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mavs shot just 38.4 percent from the field and made 11-of-42 shots from 3-point range for 26.8 percent. The Hornets shot 50.6 percent from the floor and converted 15-of-34 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc for 44.1 percent.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle praised the Hornets, who rallied this past Sunday to defeat the powerful Brooklyn Nets, 106-104, and led the Mavs by as much as 66-51 in the first half.

“This team will not be discouraged by having some runs put on them or anything like that,” Carlisle said of the Hornets. “I was really impressed with their Brooklyn game.

“They got down, they kept playing and they just put together a run of their own and they were able to win that game. They were a decided underdog in that game, too. They’re an attacking team.”

Midway through the first half, Charlotte’s bench was 11-of-11 from the field with 35 points as the Hornets ran out to a 52-45 lead. Ball came off to bench to lead the Hornets in the first half with 15 points and Bridges added 13 points as Charlotte took a 68-57 lead at the half.

The Hornets proceeded to tally the first 14 points of the second half to increase their lead to 82-57.

Bridges scored 11 points and grabbed five boards in the first quarter for Charlotte. Bridges was 3-of-3 from downtown as the Hornets led 36-29 after the first quarter that ended when Ball scored from the baseline at the buzzer.

“He’s energetic,” Carlisle said of Ball, who was the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft. “He’s extremely unselfish, he shoots the ball well.

“Anybody that is as active as he is defensively, he gets deflections, and is always looking to throw the ball ahead to your teammate. I think the guy is going to help your team.”

With 2020 behind them, the Mavs will open 2021 with a 6 p.m. home game on Friday against the Miami Heat.

Twitter: @DwainPrice