PREVIEW

Charlotte (1-2) at Mavericks (1-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: FSSW

Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)

About the Mavericks: Fresh off Sunday’s stunning 124-73 whitewashing of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavs will play their home opener tonight. The Mavs are 24-16 all-time in home openers, including last year’s 108-100 win over Washington. . .In their very dominant victory over the Clippers, the Mavs held a massive 77-27 lead at the half. It’s the largest halftime lead for any team in NBA history and showed how potent the Mavs can be when they’re on their game. Also, 10 of the 14 players for the Mavs who played in that game scored five or more points. . .Luka Doncic contributed 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against the Clippers and is averaging 27.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 6.7 apg this season. . .Josh Richardson is coming off a 21-point, 27-minute performance against the Clippers. In that contest Richardson was 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point land. Richardson is averaging 16.7 ppg and shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this season. . .. .Fans will not be able to attend tonight’s game because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Mavs are optimistic that at some point this season fans will be allowed to attend games at American Airlines Center.

About the Hornets: Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak with Sunday’s surprising 106-104 triumph over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Gordon Hayward led the way for the Hornets with 28 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Terry Rozier added 19 points and five assists as Charlotte was playing on the last end of a back-to-back. . .The Hornets opened the season with a 121-114 road loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 23 and followed that with a 109-107 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday. . . .Rozier and Hayward were able to sparkle mightily against Cleveland. Rozier finished that game with 42 points and was 15-of-23 from the field and 10-of-16 from 3-point territory. Hayward added 28 points and seven assists. . .Rozier is averaging 26.7 ppg and shooting 51.9 percent from the field, while Hayward averages 22.7 ppg and seven assists and is shooting 54.9 percent from the floor. . .One of the featured players for the Hornets is backup point guard Lamelo Ball. The 6-7 rookie was the third overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft and averages 6.3 ppg, four rebounds and three assists in 17 mpg, and is shooting 33.3 percent from the floor.

